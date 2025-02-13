AWC Welding Program Delivers Adaptive Sidecar Bicycle to Local Family

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Welding Program has successfully completed another impactful project in collaboration with the Liggett family, presenting a custom sidecar bicycle designed to accommodate a child in a wheelchair. The special adaptive bike was presented to the Drake family on Thursday at the AWC Yuma campus, with family, friends, AWC’s welding team, and members of the Yuma Police Department, including Police Chief Thomas Garrity, in attendance.

This custom-built bicycle features a sidecar attachment designed to transport a wheelchair user and medical equipment, offering increased mobility and independence. The bike is the second of its kind to be created through the partnership between AWC’s Welding Program and the Liggett family. The first bike was completed in 2022 for the Liggett’s son, AJ. After several prototypes, Isaac and Alexis Liggett approached AWC Welding with a design for an adaptive bike, which would ultimately help both AJ and Mason Drake, a family friend in need of specialized transportation.

The entire project was funded by the Liggett family's company, Liggett Electrical Services LLC, and completed by students in AWC’s Welding Program. Additionally, Psycho Sammi Cyclery, a Mesa-based business, generously donated a third wheel to help complete Mason’s bike.

This collaboration highlights the power of community partnerships, providing AWC students with valuable hands-on experience while also making a positive impact on local families in need of adaptive solutions. The presentation of the bike served as a reminder of the program’s commitment to both technical excellence and social responsibility.

The event also emphasized the vital role of local businesses and families in giving back to the community, showcasing the spirit of collaboration that makes projects like these possible. The successful completion of Mason’s adaptive bike is just the latest in a series of innovative projects that demonstrate the significant role AWC’s welding program plays in helping meet the needs of the Yuma community.