News 11 Weather: A great weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure across the region will continue to bring above normal temps through the weekend with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s, while dry conditions persist. A more unsettled weather pattern is expected for next week with temperatures quickly dropping back to near to below normal readings by Tuesday. Until that happens, get out and enjoy a pleasant weekend.

