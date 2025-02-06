Yuma County Housing Department approved for Capital Fund Program Annual Plan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved Yuma County Housing Department’s Capital Fund Program Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2025.

The Housing Department says they receive about $300,000 to $400,000 each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Housing Director says this money goes to help the 159 apartment units they have across Yuma County by repairing A/C units, fixing the roofing and tile, along with getting new refrigerators.