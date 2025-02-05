New Traffic Restrictions on Avenue 8E Spark Frustration Among Locals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New traffic measures along Avenue 8E are causing frustration among Yuma residents, especially those traveling near the Walmart shopping center. With an increase in traffic in recent months, the City of Yuma has implemented several changes aimed at improving traffic flow and safety, but some locals believe these restrictions may be making things worse.

Effective immediately, left turns are no longer allowed from southbound Avenue 8E into the Walmart shopping center, nor can vehicles turn left from the shopping center onto southbound Avenue 8E. This change, expected to last at least 60 days, has sparked concern among drivers who feel the restrictions are causing more confusion and delays.

Christopher McCloskey, a Yuma resident, voiced his frustration, comparing the current situation to other major shopping areas in the city. "You go to Avenue B, you see how many entrances they have. They have one in the back, three on one side, two on the front, and three on the other side," McCloskey said. "They really should’ve made this into a lot wider road with more lanes."

Another local, John Leneker, commented on the current situation, noting that although things aren’t too bad now, the restrictions could lead to problems. “It’s not bad right now, but it could be for people that don’t know it’s going on. Then they turn and see all these cones—that’s probably causing the accidents,” Leneker said. “But hopefully, it’s for a good cause.”

These changes come as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to address the rising traffic volume as Yuma continues to grow. In addition to the turn restrictions, the City of Yuma has also announced plans to upgrade the intersection of 36th Street and Avenue 8E to an all-way stop and to reduce the speed limit along Avenue 8E to 35 mph between 32nd Street and 40th Street.

The City is monitoring traffic patterns and will make adjustments as needed. City officials encourage drivers to stay aware of ongoing changes and follow updates in the weekly Road Report, on the City’s website, and through social media.

As the new measures are implemented, drivers and local residents are left to adjust to the changes, hoping they will ultimately improve safety without creating more frustrations.