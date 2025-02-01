NBC 11 Sportscast: AWC Basketball Wins Big, Arizona-Arizona State Rivalry Heats Up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Arizona Western College’s basketball teams both picked up solid wins today. The AWC Women’s Basketball team dominated Central Arizona 87-53, led by Dyvine Harris' double-double (14 points, 13 assists) and Rita Gomes’ 25 points. The AWC Men also triumphed, rallying for a 76-68 win against Central Arizona with Edwin Suarez contributing 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Arizona State vs. Arizona rivalry game took a dramatic turn as ASU’s Bobby Hurley and U of A’s Caleb Love were both ejected after a late-game altercation. Arizona won 81-72, but Hurley pulled his team off the court, skipping the post-game handshake in frustration over the Wildcats’ celebrations.