South West Arizona Geocachers to host Block Party Celebration!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You ever walk down the street, find something you think is interesting, and ever wonder to yourself, 'Who would leave this here'? Well, more often than not, it might just be a local geocacher.

What is a geocacher?

"There are millions of geocachers in the whole country in this local area there are over 10,000 geocaches in Yuma County to find," said Ed Benedict, Treasurer for the South West Arizona Geocachers.

Geocaching is for anyone, old or young, who is looking for an adventure or is looking to explore their surrounding areas. It's no wonder how each year more and more people get involved in geocaching.

"People from Europe even come to our event and they plan their vacation around us," said Benedict.

Geocaching "prizes" can come in all shapes and sizes.

"We hide geocaches anywhere, inside tupperware to ammo cans and even pill bottles. Anything we can think of to use as a container and depending on the size of the trinkets."

Geocaching is something that you don't need a lot of knowledge of to get involved. You just have to have an open mind and a passion for adventure and exploration.

"It's so fun to find hidden things and nowadays we can use our smartphones instead of," said Kathy Cooper, South West Arizona Geocachers' Educational Director. "Young people are so good at working with their phones and it makes it easy for them to join."

The South West Arizona Geocachers are celebrating their 25th anniversary celebration in Yuma County this Sunday, February 2nd over at West Wetlands Park from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join us as we thank GCHQ for 25 years of amazing fun!