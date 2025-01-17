Pollo al Disco Fundraiser Supports Families Affected by Fatal Crash

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – A community is coming together to support the families of three young men who tragically lost their lives in a deadly crash last week. A fundraiser event in Somerton is helping to ease the financial burden of funeral expenses for Adrian Palacio, Jovan Orozco, and Luis Gamez, all of whom were deeply loved by their friends and family.

The fundraiser features Pollo al Disco dinner plates, priced at $12. Each plate is served with rice, macaroni salad, tortillas de maíz, and a drink. The event is scheduled for Friday, January 17th, at 12 PM and offers both pickup and delivery within the Somerton area. Delivery in Yuma is available with a minimum purchase of four plates.

Pickup Location:

1320 N. Van Brunt Ave., Somerton, AZ 85350

To place an order, call or text Alejandro Gonzalez at (928) 318-9032. Payments can be made via cash or Zelle to the same number.

The proceeds from every plate sold will go directly toward the funeral expenses of the three victims. "Our friends were deeply loved, and we want to honor their memories while helping ease the financial burden on their families," said the event organizers.

The support has been overwhelming, and the community's generosity is a testament to how much these young men meant to everyone who knew them. “All four men were just very young but very much loved,” said Alejandro Gonzalez, the fundraiser organizer.