San Luis installs new street lights to improve safety and visibility



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The city of San Luis installed 20 new street lights along the 6th Avenue corridor. The city tell me this initiative comes to complete the requests they’ve received from many of their residents

The project was a collaborative effort involving many different agencies and residents are already noticing a difference.

Rolando Hau, san luis resident said “as far as safety, it’s been a major improvement. It’s always been a very dark road. Especially for people walking around and the crossings here have always been a little bit dangerous but with the lights it has improves drastically”

The city of San Luis says the investment in lighting is more then just safety and visibility. They want to make sure their residents feel heard

Manuel Hernandez, The assistant director of public works said “the city of San Luis depends on feedback from our residents. They help drive where we point our resources to, so 6th Avenue is a good example of that. Our residents for some time now have been requesting streetlights because it was under lit and so recently we completed the project at 6th Avenue

And residents are feeling just that… saying their concerns have been answered

“it’s been something we’ve been asking for, for quite awhile. Its nice to finally have them up and running”

The city says they’re already planning two more lighting projects. One on County 22nd street, between 4th avenue and sidewinder road, and another on 10th Avenue between Cesar Chavez boulevard and County 22nd street.

The city of San Luis says these lighting projects are part of a broader effort to make San Luis safer and more connected for everyone