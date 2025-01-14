Lady Kings use second quarter burst to win second straight game

Kofa girls basketball's offense came alive to earn their first winning streak of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa girl's basketball (3-8) took down Maryvale (0-10) 41-17 to win their second straight game.

It's the first time this season with back to back wins for the Kings.

After a sluggish start in the first quarter, in which both teams combined for only six points, Kofa's offense came alive in the second.

The Lady Kings outscored the Panthers 19-2 in the second frame, heading to the locker room with a 21-6 lead.

That outburst would propel Kofa to their second straight win.

The Kings will look to make it three straight wins when they welcome in San Pasqual at home on Tuesday.