Yuma Catholic Wins Dust Devil Bracket at Tournament of Champions

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Catholic boys’ basketball team put on an impressive performance, defeating Westview 60-52 to claim the Dust Devil Bracket title at the Tournament of Champions.

Elijah Braveheart led the Shamrocks with a dominant double-double, scoring 15 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and swatting 4 blocks. Fernando Vazquez Lima contributed 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Sir Stokes added 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the victory.

The Shamrocks continue their solid start to the season sitting at 10-2 overall as they enter a new year.