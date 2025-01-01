Superdome in New Orleans on lockdown for security sweeps after deadly truck attack

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans is on lockdown for security sweeps after a truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd about a mile away, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30. The 70,00-seat stadium is set to host a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on on Wednesday night, the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame. People with offices in the Superdome have been told not to come into work until further notice. There’s no immediate word that the game might be delayed. Sugar Bowl Chief Executive officer Jeff Hundley says, “We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.