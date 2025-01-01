Several people are killed in a shooting in Montenegro, police and local media say

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several people have been killed in a shooting in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje and the shooter is on the run. That’s according to police and local media. Police dispatched special troops to search for the man on Wednesday in Cetinje, some 30 kilometers — about 18 miles — northwest of the capital of Podgorica. A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and left armed. Police identified the shooter only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old. Police gave no other details. The state RTCG television said seven people were killed.

