New York employers must now offer paid medical leave during pregnancy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Pregnant New Yorkers will be entitled to at least 20 hours of paid leave to attend prenatal medical appointments under a new law. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the policy makes New York the first state in the country to offer paid leave for prenatal care. It took effect Wednesday. All pregnant workers in the private sector are eligible for the paid time off. Workers can schedule the paid leave for pregnancy-related medical appointments such as physical examinations, end of pregnancy care and fertility treatments, among other things. Hochul pushed for the measure in the state’s last legislative session as a way to help reduce maternal and infant deaths in New York.

