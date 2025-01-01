New Orleans New Year’s Day ramming is the latest attack to use a vehicle as a deadly weapon

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say a person who drove a pickup truck at high speed into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in New Orleans was hell-bent on creating carnage. While a motive for the attack that killed at least 10 people early Wednesday has yet to be revealed, the FBI is investigating it as a terrorist act. Several such attacks have taken place over the past two decades, some inspired by extremist politics and others blamed on mental illness or misogyny. What authorities call “vehicle as a weapon attacks” have reshaped cities around the world, with planners erecting concrete barriers around public spaces and building anti-vehicle obstacles in new developments.

