NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street on Wednesday, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency. New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

