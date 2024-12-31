Michigan couple die days apart after separate accidents between Christmas and New Year’s Day

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit husband and wife have died days apart after separate accidents between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Oakland County sheriff’s office says 66-year-old Scott Levitan was removed from life-support Tuesday afternoon after falling through the ice Thursday while fishing on a small lake north of Detroit. Mary Lou Levitan was killed Friday in a traffic accident. Investigators believe she was on her way to pick up her husband’s vehicle at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office says Scott Levitan and his 15-year-old grandson were drilling a hole when the lake ice gave way Thursday in Addison Township. Both were pulled from the water. The teen was treated at a hospital and released.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.