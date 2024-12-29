Teenager in Arizona hospitalized after being shot near a mall

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A teenager was hospitalized on Friday after being shot near a Phoenix mall.

According to the Phoenix Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened at about 7:00 p.m. and officers responded to the scene outside of the Mercado de los Cielos Store at Desert Sky Mall.

Upon arrival, officers found a teenage boy who was seriously injured after being shot at least once.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The area where the shooting happened was "secured" and law enforcement is investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made and PPD did not release any information about any possible suspects.

Security at Desert Sky Mall said the mall was open as normal.