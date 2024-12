SAN LUIS, MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - Semanario Contraseña reports a tunnel was found this week thanks to the use of a drone.

Police, with the Sonora State Security Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, worked together to find the drug tunnel.

The entrance was on the Mexican side of the border, very close to the border wall.

The exit was in San Luis, Arizona.