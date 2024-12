(KYMA, KECY) - If you’re looking for a reason to smile this holiday season, the Make-a-Wish Holiday Wish line is here to help.

By calling (480) 914-9474, you can hear uplifting messages, jokes, and inspiring words from six Make-a-Wish kids.

This is the second consecutive year Make-a-Wish kids spread cheer through this line

The hotline is open now through December 31.

You can learn more about the wish line here.