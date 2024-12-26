Skip to Content
Expecting cool temperatures through the end of the week

KYMA
By
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the National Weather Service, the weather pattern through the upcoming weekend will keep any weak weather disturbances just to the north of the region, but we will see periods of higher level clouds.

Temperatures will initially be on the cooler side through Friday but overall still a few degrees above normal.

High pressure will then become more dominant over our region by Sunday into early next week, leading to slightly warmer temperatures and lower desert highs reaching to near 75 degrees.

Dry conditions will also continue to prevail with no chances for precipitation through next week.

An air quality alert will go into effect al day Friday just for the Imperial valley and El Centro as it is a no burn day.

