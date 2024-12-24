Preconstruction work to begin in January to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preconstruction work to collect data to design a new Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is scheduled to begin in January. The Baltimore Sun, citing Maryland Transportation Authority spokesperson Bradley Tanner, reports that work is scheduled to include topographic and underwater surveys, as well as soil sampling. The rebuilding effort is expected to take nearly four years and cost about $2 billion. In August, the Maryland Transportation Authority awarded the construction contract to the Omaha, Nebraska-based Kiewit Corporation. The bridge collapsed March 26 after a container ship lost power and crashed into one of its columns, sending six members of a roadwork crew plunging to their deaths.

