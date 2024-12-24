North Carolina man charged with murder in fatal shooting of officer at supermarket, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a police officer who was responding to a report of a man with a gun in a supermarket. Greensboro Police announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Tarell Isaac McMillian has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Michael Horan in a Food Lion on Monday. He’s being held without bond. Police say McMillian also faces multiple charges related to the vehicle pursuit that led to his arrest. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on McMillian’s behalf. Authorities said Monday that the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.