Italy vows to push ahead with dormant migrant vetting centers in Albania

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government has vowed to open controversial migrant processing centers in Albania that have remained dormant after Italian courts refused to validate the transfer of the first two groups of migrants. A government statement that confirmed Italy’s intention to reopen the centers did not give a timeline. It cited a court ruling last week by Italy’s highest court that said Italian judges could not substitute for government policy on deciding which countries are safe for repatriation of migrants whose asylum requests are rejected. The centers opened in October ready to accept up to 3,000 migrants a month picked up by the Italian coast guard in international waters.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.