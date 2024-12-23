Diversion and youth prevention are a focus of West Virginia’s initial opioid settlement awards

Child advocacy centers, recovery housing and diversion programs in West Virginia will receive grants as part of the initial round of $10.4 million distributed by the nonprofit allocating opioid settlement funds. West Virginia is the U.S. state with the highest overdose rate. The West Virginia First Foundation has announced funding for 38 programs across six regions of the state. The proposals were chosen from 174 applications received by the foundation for funding this year for an initial round of around $19.2 million in grants. Foundation officials say they plan to disperse around $8.8 million in supplemental awards to organizations that weren’t selected for the first round.

