US military orders new safety guidelines for key Osprey part after near-crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military has ordered new safety guidelines for a key part in all Osprey aircraft after a recent accident revealed the same problem that had caused a fatal crash in Japan last year. During a Nov. 20 flight involving a CV-22B Osprey in New Mexico, the crew received warnings that the metal gears inside the aircraft’s transmission were in trouble. Investigators found the same type of metal weaknesses that lead to gears breaking apart in a similar way in the Japan crash. Under new guidelines announced Friday, all Ospreys with proprotor gearboxes under a certain number of flight hours will be subject to additional safety restrictions.

