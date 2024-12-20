Robbie Williams: ‘I’ve been a cheeky monkey all my life’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Robbie Williams heard in “Better Man” is Williams, himself. But the Williams seen in the movie is a computer-generated chimpanzee. Michael Gracey, who directed the 2017 musical hit “The Greatest Showman,” had the novel idea that the British pop star should get the big-screen biopic treatment, but with a monkey. Relying on Weta’s motion capture technology, the actor Jonno Davies stands in for Williams. In “Better Man,” that makes for a compelling spin on the music biopic, partly because it’s still a quite R-rated journey through the ups and downs of mega pop stardom. It opens limited in theaters Dec. 25 and expands nationwide Jan. 10.

