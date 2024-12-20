NTSB trying to determine why tractor-trailer stopped on train tracks before deadly West Texas crash

PECOS, Texas (AP) — Federal officials investigating the deadly West Texas collision between at Union Pacific train and a tractor-trailer hauling a wind turbine base are trying to determine why the tractor-trailer was stopped on the tracks. Two employees of Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific were killed in the Wednesday crash at a railway crossing in Pecos. The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash derailed the train and caused the enormous wind turbine base to fly into the air and hit a building.

