Italy’s privacy watchdog fines OpenAI for ChatGPT’s violations in collecting users personal data

ROME (AP) — Italy’s data protection authority says it has fined OpenAI $15.6 million after wrapping up a probe into the collection of personal data by its generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The country’s privacy watchdog, known as Garante, said its investigation showed that OpenAI processed users’ personal data to train ChatGPT “without having an adequate legal basis and violated the principle of transparency and the related information obligations towards users”. OpenAI dubbed the decision “disproportionate” and said it will appeal against it.

