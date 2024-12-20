How to make hot chocolate champurrado with galletas Marías

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Easy and delicious recipe for Champurrado, a traditional Mexican hot chocolate drink with a twist. Adding Galletas Marías gives it a creamy, comforting texture perfect for chilly days.

Ingredients (Serves 3):

- 1 cup milk

- ½ tablet Mexican chocolate

- 7 oz Galletas Marías (Maria cookies)

- ½ cup piloncillo (or brown sugar cone)

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 1 cup water

- 1 cup evaporated milk

Instructions:

1. Heat the base:

In a medium pot, combine the water, cinnamon stick, Mexican chocolate, piloncillo, and evaporated milk. Heat on medium, stirring occasionally, until everything is warmed through and the chocolate and piloncillo have dissolved. Avoid bringing it to a boil.

2. Prepare the cookies:

While the base is heating, dissolve the Galletas Marías in 1 cup of milk by breaking them into small pieces and stirring until smooth.

3. Combine:

Slowly whisk the cookie mixture into the pot. Stir continuously to avoid lumps.

4. Thicken the champurrado:

Keep heating the mixture, stirring occasionally, until the champurrado thickens to your desired consistency.

5. Serve and enjoy:

Pour the champurrado into mugs and serve hot with fresh conchas or your favorite sweet bread.

Enjoy this creamy, chocolaty treat that’s perfect for cozy mornings or festive gatherings!