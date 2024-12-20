Florida agriculture hit with $190M losses from Hurricane Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida agriculture suffered more than $190 million in losses from Hurricane Milton, making it the costliest for farmers and ranchers of three cyclones that struck the state in 2024, according to University of Florida researchers. When all the data is in, the university’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences estimates the losses from Milton could reach over $642 million. That compares with farm-related damages of $170 million from Hurricane Debby in August and up to $162 million caused by Hurricane Helene in September. Milton came ashore Oct. 9 near Siesta Key, sweeping across the central part of the state with hurricane-force winds striking 14 counties.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.