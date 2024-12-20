Biden and the first lady bring holiday cheer to patients and families at a children’s hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, brought some holiday cheer to patients and families at a children’s hospital in Washington. The president and first lady on Friday made a traditional Christmastime visit to Children’s National Hospital. They visited privately with patients and their families for photos. Jill Biden read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to a larger group gathered in the hospital atrium while the president played catch with a toddler. The visit continued a tradition that dates back to Bess Truman of first ladies visiting children who are too sick to leave the hospital for Christmas.

