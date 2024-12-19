Virginia’s largest high school cancels 2 days of classes after fights

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Northern Virginia’s largest high school has canceled the final two days of classes in 2024 after fights at the school resulted in injuries to students and staff. Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt said in a letter Wednesday to families that classes would be canceled Thursday and Friday at Alexandria City High School. Kay-Wyatt said the closures were implemented amid concerns that additional fights were possible Thursday and Friday. Kay-Wyatt did not specify the extent of the injuries suffered by students and staff. With the high school closed, students were expected to log in online and pick up assignments and instructional materials.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.