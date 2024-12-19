The Black Crowes enjoy Grammy Awards love again several decades after first nomination

NEW YORK (AP) — The first time Chris and Rich Robinson were at the Grammy Awards, it was 1991. The siblings behind the band The Black Crowes had just released their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker” and were nominees for best new artist. They didn’t have high hopes. Sure enough, Mariah Carey would take the crown. Fast forward more than three decades and the Black Crowes have been invited back to the party, earning their second career Grammy nod this year, for best rock album. Rich Robinson says “just to be nominated is an amazing thing,” but “to be nominated next to the Rolling Stones makes it even better.” The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2, 2025.

