Six migrants die attempting to cross into Imperial County in 2024

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican consulate in Calexico says six migrants died in Imperial County this year.

They confirm one of the deaths was a Mexican migrant who drowned in the American Canal.

The other migrants were from other countries.

The Mexican consulate continues to urge people not to cross illegally.

"This is one the recommendations that we give to our Mexican nationals or anyone that wants to cross the border through these points. Please don't try to do it," said Ricardo Hernandez, Council of Mexico in Calexico.

The Mexican consulate did not confirm if the number of deaths is lower this year compared to last, but there have been less migrant encounters in Imperial County this year.