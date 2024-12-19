Israel and Hamas appear close to a ceasefire deal. These are the sticking points

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli and Hamas appear close to reaching a ceasefire deal to wind down the war in Gaza. But disagreements remain over several issues. According to people familiar with the deal, the agreement is take place in phases and include a halt in fighting, an exchange of captive Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, and a surge in aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. The last phase would include the release of remaining hostages, an end to the war and talks on reconstruction. While both Israel and Hamas have expressed optimism that a deal is close, key sticking points remain surrounding the exchange of hostages for prisoners and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, according to Egyptian, Hamas and U.S. officials.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.