BLM to hold DUI checkpoints in Imperial County through December

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Rangers from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be holding DUI checkpoints starting December 27 through December 31 in Imperial County.

Officers will be looking for anyone with signs of impairment driving through the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

“The BLM encourages everyone to enjoy a fun and safe New Years holiday,” said El Centro Field Manager Matthew Lohr. “Please remember that DUI laws apply both on and off the road. Always designate a sober driver and never drink and ride.”

Marcos Icahuate

