2 more Mexican soldiers killed by an improvised landmine, after 2 died earlier this week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two more members of Mexico’s armed forces have been killed by an improvised landmine, just days after two soldiers died in a similar blast earlier this week. The blasts mark an unprecedented one-week death toll from improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, planted by drug cartels in Mexico. The interior secretary of the western state of Michoacan said the devices, often described as powerful pipe bombs, were apparently planted around drug labs or cartel encampments. The army had previously acknowledged suffering six deaths from IEDs between 2018 and 2024. Attacks on law enforcement have also included the use of bomb-dropping drones.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.