10 options from Santa’s big bag of Christmas TV programming

Deck the Halls with Christmas-themed TV as broadcast networks, cable channels and streamers offer holiday fare ranging from romance to musicals and timeless classics. This year’s options include three sequels to the 2023 Hallmark Channel hit “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” a docuseries following what happens when a letter to Santa is dropped in the mail, and the stop-motion classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The first option is a Netflix rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan called “Our Little Secret,” which debuts Wednesday. There’s also a holiday riff on “Brewster’s Millions” starring China Anne McClain as a wealthy heiress who will lose her family’s fortune unless she completes a series of tasks in time for Christmas.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.