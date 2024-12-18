The fate of the first-ever White House Gender Policy Council is uncertain in Trump’s administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — During the transition period between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, there has been at least some coordination on West Wing affairs. But there hasn’t been any word yet on the fate of Biden’s Gender Policy Council, which has worked to defend reproductive health care in the face of growing restrictions. The Trump administration hasn’t said one way or the other whether the council will remain. But Project 2025 has said it should be axed, in part because it promotes abortion. Biden officials are concerned about what that might mean, particularly as reproductive health continues to worsen for some women following the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

