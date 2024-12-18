Senate committee to hold confirmation hearing for defense secretary nominee Hegseth on Jan 14

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense is expected to face his first public questioning from U.S. senators on Jan. 14. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker told reporters Wednesday that the committee is planning to hold Pete Hegseth’s hearing in mid-January as the former Fox News host and veteran has visited Senate offices in an effort to rally Republicans around him. Some senators have questioned his fitness for the role amid allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct. Hegseth has told senators that he wouldn’t drink while defense secretary and pushed back on the reports of misbehavior.

