Police investigating Baltimore County shooting and car crash that killed 1, injured 9
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Investigators in Baltimore County are looking into whether a shooting and related vehicle crash that left one person dead and nine injured Tuesday night are connected to a nearby homicide earlier this month. Officials say all 10 of the victims were found inside a flipped vehicle that burst into flames after crashing. A funeral service for 19-year-old Andrew Blessing took place several miles away hours earlier. Officials have emphasized that they believe the shooting was targeted and the people involved knew each other. The victim who died was identified Wednesday as 26-year-old Charles Graham Jr., and most of those injured are teenagers.