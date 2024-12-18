Pakistan postpones polio vaccination drive in southwest after health workers boycotted it

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have postponed a polio vaccination campaign in the country’s restive southern Balochistan province after health workers boycotted it to oppose a proposed privatization of hospitals. Authorities on Monday launched the final nationwide polio vaccination campaign for the year, aiming to protect 45 million children. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the potentially fatal, paralyzing virus has not been eradicated. Some health and government officials said the campaign in Balochistan was postponed until Dec. 30 after health workers refused to join it and demanded that the government stop plans to privatize state-run hospitals where they work.

