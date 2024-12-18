Florida pursues charge against suspect in Trump assassination attempt for a crash after his arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they’re pursuing a criminal case against a man accused of trying to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump for a car crash that occurred after his arrest. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday that she had obtained an arrest warrant for Ryan Wesley Routh. He’s already being held on federal charges in the assassination attempt. The state is pursuing an attempted murder charge for a traffic crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl. Officials had stopped traffic while they tried to apprehend the suspect. The crash happened 30 minutes after his arrest. An attorney for Routh declined comment through a representative.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.