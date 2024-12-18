Atlantic City mayor indicted for allegedly asking his daughter to recant claims that he abused her

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has been indicted on a witness tampering charge for allegedly asking his teenage daughter to recant claims she made to law enforcement officials that he abused her. Tuesday’s indictment asserts that Small asked her to do him a favor in September and change the story she told police about alleged abuse. Authorities say he wanted her to claim a head injury she sustained in January occurred when she tripped and fell in her bedroom. The mayor was previously charged with striking her several times in the head with a broom during that incident, causing her to lose consciousness. Small denies any wrongdoing.

