Aaron Hernandez’s brother pleads guilty to threatening a shooting at UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has pleaded guilty to threatening to carry out a shooting at the University of Connecticut and to kill three people outside of the state last year. Dennis Hernandez entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Hartford. He faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing is set for Feb. 6. His lawyer did not return a message seeking comment. His mother had told police that his mental health had deteriorated. Dennis Hernandez played football for UConn in the mid-2000s. His younger brother was Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in 2017 while serving a murder sentence.

