2 pilots die in fiery small plane crash into vacant building near Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a small cargo plane on a training flight crashed into a vacant building shortly after taking off from Honolulu’s airport and burst into flames, killing the two people on board. The Federal Aviation Administration says Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into the building near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Video showed he plane veering sideways into the airport area at low altitude before slamming into the building, creating a thick, black plume of smoke. Hawaii News Now reports the pilot said “We’re out of control here” to the control tower. Kamaka Air CEO David Hinderland confirmed that two of its pilots died. Their names have not been released yet.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.