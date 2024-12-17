Texas lawmakers issue new subpoena for death row inmate Robert Roberson’s testimony

HOUSTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers have issued a new subpoena that would require the state’s prison system to allow death row inmate Robert Roberson to testify in person on Friday about the state’s junk science law. An earlier subpoena ended up delaying Roberson’s Oct. 17 execution, which had been set to be the first in the U.S. tied to a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. The House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence announced Tuesday it had issued and served a subpoena compelling Roberson to appear before it at a meeting in Austin. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice declined to comment on Tuesday.

