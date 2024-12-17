Roadside bomb kills 3 police officers escorting polio workers in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say a roadside bomb has exploded near a vehicle carrying police officers assigned to protect polio workers in northwest Pakistan. Three officers were killed and two others were wounded. The attack happened Tuesday evening in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No one has so far claimed responsibility. The latest attack comes a day after unidentified gunmen opened fire on police escorting polio workers in Karak, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing one police officer and wounding a health worker. More than 200 polio workers and police assigned for their protection have been killed since the 1990s, according to health officials and authorities.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.