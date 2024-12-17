Pakistani air ambulance delivers medicines to violence-hit district as roads remain closed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani charity has used an air ambulance to deliver medicines to a northwestern region where a doctor said 29 children had died in the past two months. The deaths were blamed on roadblocks that have prevented life-saving supplies from reaching Kuram district following sectarian clashes. Air ambulances are rarely used in Pakistan. The violence in Kurram between Sunni and Shiite Muslims has killed at least 130 people before authorities brokered a ceasefire. Mir Hassan Jan, a doctor at a government hospital in Kurram, said 29 children died in the past two months due to the shortage of life-saving medicines.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.