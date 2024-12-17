Local marines giving back this holiday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Giving back for a good cause! Westwind Golf and RV Resort is fundraising for the local Toys for Tots drive. Today, local marines came out to Westwind Golf and Resort to pick up Toy donations for the resort's local Toys for Tots drive.



Through their 2 recent annual holiday golf and 50/50 dance fundraisers, the resort raised over $2,000 and collected more than 200 toys. Toys for Tots started back in 1947.

"So a major from the Marine Corp reserve started this organization to be able to give to these families that otherwise had nothing during the holidays," said MSGT. Christopher Pou.

Master Sergeant Pou says he’s happy to keep the legacy alive and continue giving back.

“For me to be able to give back to my community and kind of take the load off for some of the parents where otherwise they would like have nothing for their kids, this is definitely a great opportunity for me and my kids to kind of see the other side of it and them to be able to give back as well," said MSGT. Christopher Pou.

If you’d still like to help deliver toys this month, you can drop off toys or cash donations at the donation boxes outside the westwind golf shop.